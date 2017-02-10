Forty Under 40
A committee of three IBJ staff members and two members of prior Forty Under 40 classes had the difficult task of choosing this 25th Forty Under 40 class from more than 300 nominations made last year by our readers and IBJ staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Road rage
|2 hr
|My 5 cents
|1
|Lock Her Up
|11 hr
|Lock Her Up
|1
|Atlanta Indiana liberal
|19 hr
|nnono
|5
|thank you fedex
|Thu
|Thank You
|34
|location
|Thu
|Sooo
|2
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|Thu
|nnono
|5
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|Thu
|L O L
|14
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC