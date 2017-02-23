ESL teachers helping students, famili...

ESL teachers helping students, families learn their rights in case of deportation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Indianapolis Public Schools teachers who teach English as a second language will go through immigration training on Thursday and Friday. IPS organized the training after so many teachers and students had questions about President Donald Trump's pending policies and executive orders on immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel... 1 hr Get to Work Donnie 1
How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ... 1 hr Go Mike Go 5
Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech? 5 hr yes 2
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? 10 hr nnono 11
Adults making a big deal out of their birthday 17 hr Ok n curvy 10
Media and Police Wed O L O M G S M D B T 2
zig leach Wed Another Victim 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC