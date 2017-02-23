ESL teachers helping students, families learn their rights in case of deportation
Indianapolis Public Schools teachers who teach English as a second language will go through immigration training on Thursday and Friday. IPS organized the training after so many teachers and students had questions about President Donald Trump's pending policies and executive orders on immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|1 hr
|Get to Work Donnie
|1
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|1 hr
|Go Mike Go
|5
|Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech?
|5 hr
|yes
|2
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|10 hr
|nnono
|11
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|17 hr
|Ok n curvy
|10
|Media and Police
|Wed
|O L O M G S M D B T
|2
|zig leach
|Wed
|Another Victim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC