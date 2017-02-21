Driver survives fiery crash in North Split
State Police and Indianapolis Fire crews responded to the North Split just before 7:00 p.m. after several calls of a car upside down and burning along the Interstate. Police say the driver was out of the car, which was on fire, along with the grass between the northbound and southbound lanes where I-65 bends northeast of downtown.
