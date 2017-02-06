Couple suspected in theft of SUV with...

Couple suspected in theft of SUV with dogs inside from Indianapolis gas station

13 hrs ago

Metro police are on the lookout for a man and woman caught on camera stealing an SUV with two dogs inside. The male half of the pair waited until police finished their investigation to return to the scene of the crime in a taxi.

