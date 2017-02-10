County native sentenced to 85 years for murder
A Hancock County native found guilty of the murder of her former boyfriend and the attempted murder of her romantic rival was sentenced to 85 years in prison, records show. Rebecca Lawson, 27, 5290 Reeder St., Indianapolis, on Wednesday received a sentence of 55 years in prison for murder and an additional 30 years for the charge of attempted murder, records show.
