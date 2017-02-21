Coroner: Death of man subdued with stun guns accidental
The death of a central Indiana man who was subdued by two sheriff's deputies using stun guns has been ruled an accident. The Journal Gazette reports Saturday that the Wells County coroner determined 34-year-old Jason Schmidt suffered cardiopulmonary arrest.
