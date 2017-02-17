Chuck Lofton sits down for "Slushes with Addie"
INDIANAPOLIS - Our Chuck Lofton found himself on the other side of the interview, with a 10-year-old girl asking the hard-hitting questions. Addie Grubb and her dad, Adam, host a weekly "talk show like no other" on Facebook and this week, she put the Sunrise weatherman to the test over a couple of slushies on a freezing cold day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, R...
|4 hr
|Jack
|4
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|5 hr
|Maltamon
|1
|The Reichstag Fire
|7 hr
|Dementia is bad f...
|8
|My Prtesident My President
|10 hr
|Dementia is Bad f...
|2
|Lock Her Up
|11 hr
|Lock Him Up
|12
|Are you a tailgater?
|18 hr
|yes
|5
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|19 hr
|Ok n curvy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC