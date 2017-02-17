Chuck Lofton sits down for "Slushes w...

Chuck Lofton sits down for "Slushes with Addie"

6 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Our Chuck Lofton found himself on the other side of the interview, with a 10-year-old girl asking the hard-hitting questions. Addie Grubb and her dad, Adam, host a weekly "talk show like no other" on Facebook and this week, she put the Sunrise weatherman to the test over a couple of slushies on a freezing cold day.

