Children's Museum Saturday Science- Circus starring you
INDIANAPOLIS - Every month, The Children's Museum's resident "Saturday Scientist," Becky Wolfe, will share her favorite science experiments live on-air during WTHR's Weekend Sunrise! Don't miss Becky's picks for some extraordinary science experiments that you can try at home with your little ones.
