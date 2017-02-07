Carmel police seek suspect wanted in ...

Carmel police seek suspect wanted in 2016 theft

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Police say the suspect broke into a car in the 11100 block of Haverstick Road, sometime between May 13, 2016, at 11:30 p.m. and May 14, 2016, at 2:30 a.m. The victim's credit and debit cards were used at department stores and gas stations around Indianapolis following the theft. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Steve DuBois at 317-481-5155.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please help 1 hr Helpless 1
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... 5 hr L O L 10
Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ... 5 hr Well Duh 12
Trump Sounds Very Annoyed That Everyone Knows B... 5 hr Say What 1
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... 8 hr Sad Sack 6
Thank You Coca-Cola 19 hr USFL Fan 8
Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde... 19 hr CrayCrayOnVayCay 12
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC