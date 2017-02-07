Carmel police seek suspect wanted in 2016 theft
Police say the suspect broke into a car in the 11100 block of Haverstick Road, sometime between May 13, 2016, at 11:30 p.m. and May 14, 2016, at 2:30 a.m. The victim's credit and debit cards were used at department stores and gas stations around Indianapolis following the theft. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Steve DuBois at 317-481-5155.
