"Boomer" celebrates 20 years firing up Pacers fans
Indiana Pacers mascot "Boomer" has been revving up crowds in Indianapolis for 20 years and it's been the same man inside the suit every year along the way! Dave Calabro spent some time with Boomer at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and even saw how the beloved mascot makes his way from the rafters 15 stories above!
