Black lawmakers oppose Marion County judicial selection plan

Black legislative leaders say a proposed bill for Marion County's judicial selection process would disenfranchise voters and limit diversity on the bench. The Indianapolis Star reports that under the bill, a merit-selection committee would nominate judges to be chosen by the governor, duplicating the process used in appellate courts.

