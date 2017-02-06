Black lawmakers oppose Marion County judicial selection plan
Black legislative leaders say a proposed bill for Marion County's judicial selection process would disenfranchise voters and limit diversity on the bench. The Indianapolis Star reports that under the bill, a merit-selection committee would nominate judges to be chosen by the governor, duplicating the process used in appellate courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ...
|2 hr
|Duh
|11
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|2 hr
|Terrible
|4
|Thank You Coca-Cola
|5 hr
|USFL Fan
|8
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|6 hr
|CrayCrayOnVayCay
|12
|The Liberal Coup
|6 hr
|Conservative Coup
|2
|thank you fedex
|6 hr
|Thank You
|31
|Trump didn't realise he was promoting Bannon to...
|6 hr
|ReadEmFirstDonnie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC