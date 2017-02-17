Billy Joel makes first solo appearanc...

Billy Joel makes first solo appearance in 18 years in Indianapolis

Pacers Sports and Entertainment and Live Nation will host Billy Joel at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, on Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. "We are excited to welcome back to Indianapolis one of the biggest superstars in the history of rock and roll, whose music is ... (more)

