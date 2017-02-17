Bill protecting prayer in schools mov...

Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward

Rep. John Bartlett, D-Indianapolis, reintroduces his bill protecting religious expression and prayer for students in front of the Education Committee. A bill that makes sure school corporations don't discriminate against students for their religious expression and allows students to pray during school hours advanced Tuesday.

