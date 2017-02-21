Bill protecting prayer in schools mov...

There are 1 comment on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 5 hrs ago, titled Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

INDIANAPOLIS - A bill that makes sure school corporations don't discriminate against students for their religious expression and allows students to pray during school hours advanced at the Statehouse Tuesday. The bill has several components, but in essence, it allows students to express their religious beliefs aloud and in homework, artwork and clothing without fear of discrimination from their peers, teachers or administrators.

cpeter1313

“Reality is better than truth.”

Since: Nov 09

46,379

Indianapolis

#1 2 hrs ago
Yeah, I can see how fairly this will turn out for the muslim, jewish, Satanist, Wiccan, and other kids.
Indianapolis, IN

