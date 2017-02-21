There are on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 5 hrs ago, titled Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

INDIANAPOLIS - A bill that makes sure school corporations don't discriminate against students for their religious expression and allows students to pray during school hours advanced at the Statehouse Tuesday. The bill has several components, but in essence, it allows students to express their religious beliefs aloud and in homework, artwork and clothing without fear of discrimination from their peers, teachers or administrators.

