Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward
There are 1 comment on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 5 hrs ago, titled Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:
INDIANAPOLIS - A bill that makes sure school corporations don't discriminate against students for their religious expression and allows students to pray during school hours advanced at the Statehouse Tuesday. The bill has several components, but in essence, it allows students to express their religious beliefs aloud and in homework, artwork and clothing without fear of discrimination from their peers, teachers or administrators.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
|
“Reality is better than truth.”
Since: Nov 09
46,379
Indianapolis
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Yeah, I can see how fairly this will turn out for the muslim, jewish, Satanist, Wiccan, and other kids.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|31 min
|Wack Naughty Child
|5
|Greenwoon pain management
|4 hr
|nnono
|5
|My Prtesident My President
|6 hr
|nnono
|3
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|6 hr
|nnono
|8
|Ivanka Trump Calls for Tolerance After Threats ...
|6 hr
|nnono
|2
|Are you a tailgater?
|13 hr
|Hmm
|6
|Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, R...
|22 hr
|Jack
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC