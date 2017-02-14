Ballard talks about potential role in...

Ballard talks about potential role in Trump administration

Former Indianapolis mayor Greg Ballard told 24-Hour News 8 he has been in contact with President Trump's administration since his January meeting at Trump Tower. Ballard said it would be great to have a "chance to serve the country again" with a role in the Trump administration, but he's also content in Indianapolis right now.

