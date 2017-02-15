Babysitter pleads guilty ahead of trial

On the morning she was to appear before a jury, a Greenfield babysitter admitted to neglecting an infant left in her care - but not to battering the child or causing the injuries that left the baby briefly hospitalized. Terri VanAlst, 25, 830 N. School St., pleaded guilty to felony neglect Tuesday morning in Hancock Circuit Court, part of a last-minute plea deal with prosecutors that also dropped the battery charge she faced.

