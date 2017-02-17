Area home builders continue to see ri...

Area home builders continue to see rising demand

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Area home builders saw demand for new homes jump for the 14th straight month in January, the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? 1 hr Phil 3
My Prtesident My President 1 hr nnono 3
Adults making a big deal out of their birthday 1 hr nnono 8
Ivanka Trump Calls for Tolerance After Threats ... 2 hr nnono 2
Are you a tailgater? 9 hr Hmm 6
News Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, R... 18 hr Jack 4
The Reichstag Fire 20 hr Dementia is bad f... 8
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,290 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC