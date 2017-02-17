Area home builders continue to see rising demand
Area home builders saw demand for new homes jump for the 14th straight month in January, the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis reported Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|1 hr
|Phil
|3
|My Prtesident My President
|1 hr
|nnono
|3
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|1 hr
|nnono
|8
|Ivanka Trump Calls for Tolerance After Threats ...
|2 hr
|nnono
|2
|Are you a tailgater?
|9 hr
|Hmm
|6
|Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, R...
|18 hr
|Jack
|4
|The Reichstag Fire
|20 hr
|Dementia is bad f...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC