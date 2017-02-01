American Airlines flight to Indianapolis makes emergency landing in Tenn.
McGhee Tyson Airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby says the flight landed just before 10 p.m. Huckaby did not know what caused the plane to land. All passengers were able to get off safely.
