Alleged hitman found not guilty in double murder

INDIANAPOLIS A jury delivered a "not guilty" verdict Wednesday night for John Means -- the man accused of being a gun-for-hire for the so-called "Grundy Crew" criminal organization. Means, 24, was charged with killing two men in 2014.

