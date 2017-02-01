Alleged hitman found not guilty in double murder
INDIANAPOLIS A jury delivered a "not guilty" verdict Wednesday night for John Means -- the man accused of being a gun-for-hire for the so-called "Grundy Crew" criminal organization. Means, 24, was charged with killing two men in 2014.
