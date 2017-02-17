Action on jail, schools, casino, city...

Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, Riverscape comes in a riveting flurry

There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 40 min ago, titled Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, Riverscape comes in a riveting flurry. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Indianapolis engineering and architectural firm Fanning Howey compiled a feasibility study for the Vigo County School Corp. on renovating or rebuilding Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo High Schools. The two city schools were built in 1971, while West Vigo was constructed in 1960.

Krazy Kate's

Terre Haute, IN

#1 6 hrs ago
Stick it to the poor and retired as usual.

Bunch of wealthy idiots that want it all!

Harvey dent

Terre Haute, IN

#2 5 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="Krazy Kate's"]Stick it to the poor and retired as usual.

Bunch of wealthy idiots that want it all![/QUOTE]

New schools are needed. You're an idiot and you're trash who wants to live in a run down community. Move to Rockville or Sullivan.

Just Saying

Terre Haute, IN

#3 4 hrs ago
Harvey dent wrote:
<quoted text>

New schools are needed. You're an idiot and you're trash who wants to live in a run down community. Move to Rockville or Sullivan.
Let's see how you feel about it when you lose about $50.00 + per month to pay for the freaking jail alone. Hell you are probably one of those living in Vigo County that doesn't pay taxes and receives your annual "Earned Income Credit".

Jack

Terre Haute, IN

#5 3 hrs ago
Harvey dent wrote:
[QUOTE who="Krazy Kate's"]Stick it to the poor and retired as usual.

Bunch of wealthy idiots that want it all!"

New schools are needed. You're an idiot and you're trash who wants to live in a run down community. Move to Rockville or Sullivan.
Your a sick person

