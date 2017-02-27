60-year sentence for abduction, slayi...

60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indiana toddler

12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A southern Indiana man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a 15-month-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison after a judge accepted his plea agreement. Prosecutors say Kyle Parker, 23, drank whiskey with Shaylyn Ammerman's uncle on March 23, then waited until everyone else was asleep before abducting the toddler from her father's home in Spencer and raping and killing her.

