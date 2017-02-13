$4.5M jackpot Hoosier Lotto ticket must be claimed by Monday evening
Someone in the Indianapolis area is facing a very expensive deadline Monday. A $4.5 million jackpot Hoosier Lotto winning ticket purchased in Indianapolis from the Aug. 17, 2016 drawing must be claimed by 5 p.m. The ticket was purchased at the Marsh Supermarket located at 1435 West 86th Street and matched all six numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|7 hr
|L O L
|15
|How to cook for your special somebody on Valent...
|8 hr
|nnono
|2
|Lock Her Up
|9 hr
|nnono
|2
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|9 hr
|nnono
|4
|NSA concerned of Trump ties to Russia;withheld ...
|9 hr
|Put Russia on not...
|1
|Neighbors in custom homes put up a fight with P... (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|Teila
|96
|thank you fedex
|Sat
|Thank You
|35
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC