$4.5M jackpot Hoosier Lotto ticket must be claimed by Monday evening

Someone in the Indianapolis area is facing a very expensive deadline Monday. A $4.5 million jackpot Hoosier Lotto winning ticket purchased in Indianapolis from the Aug. 17, 2016 drawing must be claimed by 5 p.m. The ticket was purchased at the Marsh Supermarket located at 1435 West 86th Street and matched all six numbers.

