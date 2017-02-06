$3.16 Million Senior Bridge Loan Secured by Indianapolis Retail Properties
Bloomfield Capital, a national direct lender and specialty real estate finance firm, has announced the closing of a $3.16 million senior bridge loan. The loan proceeds were used to facilitate the discounted payoff on multiple retail assets located in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank You Coca-Cola
|1 hr
|USFL Fan
|8
|Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ...
|1 hr
|HaHa
|10
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|1 hr
|CrayCrayOnVayCay
|12
|The Liberal Coup
|1 hr
|Conservative Coup
|2
|thank you fedex
|1 hr
|Thank You
|31
|Trump didn't realise he was promoting Bannon to...
|1 hr
|ReadEmFirstDonnie
|1
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|4 hr
|duh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC