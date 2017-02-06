$3.16 Million Senior Bridge Loan Secu...

$3.16 Million Senior Bridge Loan Secured by Indianapolis Retail Properties

Bloomfield Capital, a national direct lender and specialty real estate finance firm, has announced the closing of a $3.16 million senior bridge loan. The loan proceeds were used to facilitate the discounted payoff on multiple retail assets located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

