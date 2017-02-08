2nd jury date set in murder case
A defendant's angry outburst at the jury that convicted him of murder last week could result in the selection of a new panel to weigh his sentence. Hancock Circuit Court Judge Richard Culver ruled the jurors who found Damian Coleman, 40, of Indianapolis, guilty last week couldn't impartially weigh evidence of the defendant's criminal history after Coleman - who is black - shouted at them from the defendant's table, calling them and local investigators racist and accusing them of aligning with the Ku Klux Klan.
