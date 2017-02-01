2 Indianapolis buildings to be named local historic landmarks
One is the old City Hall on N. Alabama St. Built in 1910, it served as the hub of city government until Uni-Gov in 1970. It then became home to the Indiana State Museum and later, the interim Public Library.
