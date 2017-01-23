Zedd and Marshmello announced as Indy...

Zedd and Marshmello announced as Indy 500 Snake Pit concert headliners, wrestler Ric Flair to emcee

They will be accompanied by RL GRIME, Action Bronson, Adventure Club, and THE TRAP HOUSE in the Snake Pit for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28th. Tickets for the Snake Pit are already on sale.

