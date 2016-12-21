Young robber assaults woman at west I...

Young robber assaults woman at west Indianapolis gas pump

8 hrs ago

Metro Police are investigating an attempted robbery involving a young boy as the suspect who threatened to kill his victim. Indianapolis resident Seneca Douglas has a bruise on her chin after getting punched in the face by the young robber.

