Writing Collective Founded by Elise Lockwood '13 Helps Plays Get "From Page to Stage"
"With every theater production, there comes a time when the plot must leave the page before making its way onto the stage," begins an article in the Indianapolis newsweekly, NUVO . "And during this crucial in-between time, it's often imperative that the playwright receives feedback on his or her work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|10 hr
|Luvobamanot
|2
|Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|Luvobamanot
|361
|Thank You Trump Voters
|10 hr
|Luvobamanot
|7
|Trump wins Again for America
|12 hr
|Luvobamanot
|7
|Hillary Whiners
|12 hr
|Luvobamanot
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|12 hr
|Luvobamanot
|25
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|12 hr
|Luvobamanot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC