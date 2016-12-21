Woman struck and killed walking at Mi...

Woman struck and killed walking at Midnight near 16th and College Ave.

11 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police are investigating a fatal accident just after Midnight. They say a 55-year-old woman was walking near 16th and College when she was struck and killed by a car.

Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

