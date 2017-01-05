Woman killed in three-car crash
The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. in front of the First Merchants Bank in the 7000 block of U.S. 52 in New Palestine, police said. The victim, Tammy Farver, 41, of Indianapolis, was driving west on U.S. 52, preparing to turn south into the bank parking lot when her vehicle was rear-ended by a wrecker driven by Jason Holderfield, 33, of Indianapolis, police said.
