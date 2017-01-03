Winter Weather Advisory in effect unt...

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9pm

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until until 9 p.m. this evening. Snow is falling in Indiana and it is going to be slick in spots today, especially this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) 55 min Her 26
Trump wins Again for America 6 hr Go Blue Forever 3
Apologize all Trump Haters Wed Go Blue Forever 23
Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar... Wed ima hoosier 3
Asian Massage Jan 3 Geeeeez 2
Fake News alert Jan 3 TrumpinatorWins 1
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby Jan 3 TrumpinaorWins 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,406

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC