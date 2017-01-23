Visitor spending hits record high in Indy
Visit Indy, which held its annual meeting Tuesday, said the Capitol City hosted 28.2 million visitors in 2015 and those visitors spent a record $4.9 billion. That's more than 2012 when Indianapolis hosted the Super Bowl.
