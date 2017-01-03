Unigov consolidation saved Indianapol...

Unigov consolidation saved Indianapolis economy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

Conceived by Mayor Richard G. Lugar and other Republican leaders and authorized by the Indiana General Assembly in 1969, Unigov became a national model for dealing with urban blight. In the eyes of many, it saved Indianapolis from the fate of Detroit, Gary and Toledo, among other struggling cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump wins Again for America 49 min ima hoosier 2
Fake News alert 52 min TrumpinatorWins 1
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby 1 hr TrumpinaorWins 1
Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13) 2 hr SoulKaptoz 14
Apologize all Trump Haters 2 hr TrumpinatorWins 20
My Dog is acting funny How do I know if he has ... (Dec '13) 4 hr ima hoosier 23
Asian Massage 6 hr J t c 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC