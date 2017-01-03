Two employees killed in shooting at e...

Two employees killed in shooting at east side restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indianapolis Metro Police say that two employees of an east side restaurant have died after being shot on the city's east side. Police were called to the Jordan's Fish & Chicken at 21st Street and Post Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize all Trump Haters 6 hr Go Blue Forever 23
Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar... 7 hr ima hoosier 3
Asian Massage Tue Geeeeez 2
Trump wins Again for America Tue ima hoosier 2
Fake News alert Tue TrumpinatorWins 1
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby Tue TrumpinaorWins 1
Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13) Tue SoulKaptoz 14
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,018

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC