Two employees killed in shooting at east side restaurant
Indianapolis Metro Police say that two employees of an east side restaurant have died after being shot on the city's east side. Police were called to the Jordan's Fish & Chicken at 21st Street and Post Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
