Two arrested for OWI after driving past barriers at closed section of I-465
Two men were arrested Tuesday night in separate drunk driving incidents after driving past the the barriers that had temporarily closed a portion of I-465 northbound on the Indianapolis west side. Jeremiah Colby, 31, of Indianapolis, and Jason Cookerly, 33, both face charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and other charges.
