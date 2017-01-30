Two arrested after deputy finds sheets of counterfeit money in vehicle
Two Indianapolis residents were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near Columbus after a Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputy found sheets of printed, uncut money and a printer in their vehicle. The driver, David Young, 35, 509 E. Lincoln St., Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of fraud, possession of a legend drug, identity deception, possession of marijuana, false informing and possession of paraphernalia, deputies said.
