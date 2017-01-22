Truck Driver Loses His Marbles

Truck Driver Loses His Marbles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Neatorama

Sgt. John Perrine, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer, used emojis to report that there were no injuries. The discussion at Twitter revolved around how one would go about picking up so many marbles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you President Barack Hussein Obama II 1 hr natureboy 5
Road Rage 1 hr I must have it 1
Body Balance Spa 2 hr Get a life 2
News Indiana lawmaker proposes protesters leave stre... 3 hr Meow 4
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... 14 hr obamafailure 3
Trump is Our President 15 hr obamafailure 5
Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret... 16 hr obamafailure 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC