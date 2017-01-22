Truck Driver Loses His Marbles
Sgt. John Perrine, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer, used emojis to report that there were no injuries. The discussion at Twitter revolved around how one would go about picking up so many marbles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you President Barack Hussein Obama II
|1 hr
|natureboy
|5
|Road Rage
|1 hr
|I must have it
|1
|Body Balance Spa
|2 hr
|Get a life
|2
|Indiana lawmaker proposes protesters leave stre...
|3 hr
|Meow
|4
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|14 hr
|obamafailure
|3
|Trump is Our President
|15 hr
|obamafailure
|5
|Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret...
|16 hr
|obamafailure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC