Truck Driver Loses 38,000 Pounds of Marbles on Indianapolis Interstate
A truck driver lost all his marbles on I-465 in Indianapolis, and it caused a bit of a traffic headache Saturday morning. Indiana State Police spokesperson John Perrine tells FOX40 sister station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer, spilling the load all over the embankment of southbound I-465 near Pendleton Pike.
