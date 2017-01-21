Truck Driver Loses 38,000 Pounds of M...

Truck Driver Loses 38,000 Pounds of Marbles on Indianapolis Interstate

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A truck driver lost all his marbles on I-465 in Indianapolis, and it caused a bit of a traffic headache Saturday morning. Indiana State Police spokesperson John Perrine tells FOX40 sister station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer, spilling the load all over the embankment of southbound I-465 near Pendleton Pike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Potholes 1 hr For Real 2
4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ... 3 hr OldSayin 7
Haters 3 hr Jeeeez 5
News Trucker loses 38,000 pounds of marbles on I-465... 3 hr Jeeeez 1
What a pathetic thing is decadence 3 hr Jeeeez 2
trump is da president 2017 7 hr JRD 12
To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc... 8 hr Proud Hoosier 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at January 21 at 10:07PM EST

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,138,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC