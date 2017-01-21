Truck Driver Loses 38,000 Pounds of Marbles on Indianapolis Interstate

A truck driver lost all his marbles on I-465 in Indianapolis, and it caused a bit of a traffic headache Saturday morning. Indiana State Police spokesperson John Perrine tells FOX40 sister station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer, spilling the load all over the embankment of southbound I-465 near Pendleton Pike.

