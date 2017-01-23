Tips sought after 3-legged deer fatally shot in Indiana
Authorities are trying to find out who shot and killed a three-legged deer that was a familiar sight around the Indiana community where it had raised several fawns. Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers say the doe lost one of its legs several years ago and was regularly seen in Deming, about 25 miles north of Indianapolis, and the surrounding Hamilton County area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump just violated his oath to the Constitution
|1 min
|MAGA
|3
|First White House petition calls on Trump to re...
|5 min
|MAGA
|3
|China Eager to Fill Political Vacuum Created by...
|11 min
|PutinPutinPutinPu...
|1
|Donald Trump's Initial Presidential Approval Ra...
|23 min
|May Fortune Smile...
|1
|did you go to University Heights Grade school? (Feb '09)
|56 min
|Robert
|18
|Michelle Michael Robinson
|4 hr
|TrumpedWhiners
|1
|Obama must be jailed now
|4 hr
|TrumpedWhiners
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC