Tips sought after 3-legged deer fatally shot in Indiana

Authorities are trying to find out who shot and killed a three-legged deer that was a familiar sight around the Indiana community where it had raised several fawns. Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers say the doe lost one of its legs several years ago and was regularly seen in Deming, about 25 miles north of Indianapolis, and the surrounding Hamilton County area.

