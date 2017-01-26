Three arrested after warrant search finds drugs, guns, and money at north side house
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metro Police say they have arrested three men at a north side home after serving a search warrant. Detectives say they found cocaine, marijuana, Xanax pills, three guns, items used to make cocaine, and roughly $14,000 in cash.
