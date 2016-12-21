Third business victimized by suspect breaking through wall
For the third time in just over a month, thieves have gone to extreme lengths to pull off smash-and-grab robberies in Indianapolis. In their latest crime the suspect got away with $2,000 from a liquor store near E. 38th Street and N. Post Road on the east side of Indianapolis.
