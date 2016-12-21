Third business victimized by suspect ...

Third business victimized by suspect breaking through wall

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

For the third time in just over a month, thieves have gone to extreme lengths to pull off smash-and-grab robberies in Indianapolis. In their latest crime the suspect got away with $2,000 from a liquor store near E. 38th Street and N. Post Road on the east side of Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asian Massage 1 hr J t c 1
News Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08) 11 hr Angel 360
My Dog is acting funny How do I know if he has ... (Dec '13) 18 hr Nobody 22
Vachina took my job making typwriters! Please G... Sun natureboy 7
News Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues... Sun Bob 3
Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13) Sun Sarai420 13
Apologize all Trump Haters Sat natureboy 18
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,923 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,002

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC