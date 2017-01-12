Thief crashes car into cell phone store

Thief crashes car into cell phone store

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro Police are trying to find the man who was caught on surveillance cameras crashing a car into a store. The guy wasn't able to get away with anything, but the store's owner says there's still a lot of damage to both the building and their sense of safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Black Wipes Splatter 3 hr Trumped Cnn 1
Two more Obama thugs silenced 3 hr Trumped Cnn 8
News INDOT not sure when Terre Haute bypass will open 6 hr ima hoosier 2
4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ... 7 hr Trumped Cnn 3
CNN gets owned by Trump 7 hr Trumped Cnn 1
News Many men are happy to stay unmarried, though th... (Jan '08) 9 hr Just saying 46
The Cloud - Subscribe today!!! (music channel) Tue The Cloud 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC