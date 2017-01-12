Thief crashes car into cell phone store
Metro Police are trying to find the man who was caught on surveillance cameras crashing a car into a store. The guy wasn't able to get away with anything, but the store's owner says there's still a lot of damage to both the building and their sense of safety.
