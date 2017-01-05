The Food Fest is returning to Indianapolis.

The festival compromised of mouth-watering delights, cooking classes and celebrity chefs will be at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Jan. 21-22. Celebrities expected to be in attendance include Alex Guaraschelli, a judge on the Food Network's Chopped and Loreal Gavin, who has appeared on a number of Food Network shows and Master Chef competitor, Chef Tanorria Askew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.