The Food Fest is returning to Indianapolis.
The festival compromised of mouth-watering delights, cooking classes and celebrity chefs will be at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Jan. 21-22. Celebrities expected to be in attendance include Alex Guaraschelli, a judge on the Food Network's Chopped and Loreal Gavin, who has appeared on a number of Food Network shows and Master Chef competitor, Chef Tanorria Askew.
Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
