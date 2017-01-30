Teenager shot while leaving west Indi...

Teenager shot while leaving west Indianapolis restaurant dies

11 hrs ago

Police say a 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the chest as he walked out of a west Indianapolis restaurant Monday evening. The 14-year-old victim was found near the Popeye's restaurant in the 3000 block of W. 16th Street shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

