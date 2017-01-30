Teenager shot while leaving west Indianapolis restaurant dies
Police say a 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the chest as he walked out of a west Indianapolis restaurant Monday evening. The 14-year-old victim was found near the Popeye's restaurant in the 3000 block of W. 16th Street shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret...
|38 min
|Go Blue Forever
|11
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|2 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|36
|Apartments that rent to drug felons
|3 hr
|Oh yeah
|3
|Fake News alert
|3 hr
|Oh yeah
|5
|Who are hiring LPN'S for night shift ??
|3 hr
|Try these
|3
|Stocks slide as Trump takes office
|8 hr
|Buy Low Sell High
|5
|Communist Marxist Coming ot the Closet
|8 hr
|TerreHauteSmellsL...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC