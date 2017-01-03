Teen charged in Castleton Square Mall fight
A teenager is being charged in the Castleton Square Mall fight that occurred last month. Three others could also face charges in juvenile court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar...
|8 hr
|Barf
|2
|Asian Massage
|10 hr
|Geeeeez
|2
|Trump wins Again for America
|14 hr
|ima hoosier
|2
|Fake News alert
|14 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|15 hr
|TrumpinaorWins
|1
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|16 hr
|SoulKaptoz
|14
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|16 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|20
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC