Suburban Indianapolis deputy cleared in shooting armed man
A suburban Indianapolis sheriff's deputy won't face charges after fatally shooting a schizophrenic man who threatened him with a knife. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department says county Prosecutor Patricia Baldwin cleared Deputy Jason Hays in the Nov. 29 shooting of 29-year-old Brad King of Avon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|9 min
|Christian
|29
|The Battle of Blair Mountain
|1 hr
|The More You Know
|1
|Soybeans
|2 hr
|Grow More Soybeans
|3
|Donald Trump says millions voted illegally. We ...
|5 hr
|TrumpingIllegals
|2
|Road Rage
|5 hr
|RoadTexting
|2
|Divine Justice
|5 hr
|ObamaBlagoCrime
|1
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|6 hr
|Camarones Diabla
|32
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC