Suburban Indianapolis deputy cleared in shooting armed man

1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

A suburban Indianapolis sheriff's deputy won't face charges after fatally shooting a schizophrenic man who threatened him with a knife. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department says county Prosecutor Patricia Baldwin cleared Deputy Jason Hays in the Nov. 29 shooting of 29-year-old Brad King of Avon.

