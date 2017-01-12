Study shows risk of skin cancer doesn...

Study shows risk of skin cancer doesn't deter most college students who tan indoors

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

White female college students in Indiana who tan indoors know they are placing themselves at risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging, but most continue to tan indoors anyway, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. The self-administered questionnaire survey of 629 female undergraduate and graduate students between the ages of 18 and 30 at Indiana University's campuses in Bloomington and Indianapolis was conducted in 2016.

