Study shows risk of skin cancer doesn't deter most college students who tan indoors
White female college students in Indiana who tan indoors know they are placing themselves at risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging, but most continue to tan indoors anyway, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. The self-administered questionnaire survey of 629 female undergraduate and graduate students between the ages of 18 and 30 at Indiana University's campuses in Bloomington and Indianapolis was conducted in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in custody after high-speed police chas...
|4 hr
|THGurl
|1
|Stephen Colbert Nails It Again
|4 hr
|TrumpIsPutinsPuppet
|1
|Hillary Whiners
|14 hr
|For Real
|12
|court court court
|14 hr
|For Real
|3
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|20 hr
|Trumped Cnn
|14
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Kwb
|27
|Lashonna Bates, murder victim in Indianapolis (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Barbie girl 45
|37
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC