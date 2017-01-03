State senator introduces ethics bill ...

State senator introduces ethics bill to ban all gifts from lobbyists

INDIANAPOLIS - On the first day of the Indiana General Assembly's 2017 session, a bill has been filed that would bring massive ethics reform to state government. Tuesday morning, Sen. Mike Delph introduced a bill that would make it illegal for Indiana lawmakers to accept a gift from a lobbyist.

