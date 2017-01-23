State lawmakers under fire for offens...

State lawmakers under fire for offensive Facebook posts

10 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

District 36 has been criticized for sharing a photo joking about fat women participating in Saturday's Women's March. State Senator Jack Sandlin shared a photo that said "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years."

