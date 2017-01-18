Smoke, flames seen shooting from downtown manhole
Indianapolis firefighters and Indianapolis Power & Light Company are investigating after smoke and flames were reportedly shooting from a downtown manhole Wednesday morning. Witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a manhole at Ohio Street and Pennsylvania Street following a "loud noise," according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
